Another mysterious person pays everyone's tab at a local restaurant.

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — We are following some mysterious deeds in Southwest Florida. A server at Apple Bee's says a man paid for everyone's tab and left her a one-hundred-dollar tip.

Last week we heard about someone that did the same thing at the house of omelets. So, it seems like these spontaneous acts of kindness are becoming a trend.

The server says the timing was perfect because her hours recently got cut at the restaurant. She says it was also really shocking. The man told her his mom was a server, so he just wanted to do something nice.

Helping others can create a sort of "helpers high" that makes people feel happier after they do nice things, according to WebMD.

Rachel Epp, a mental health expert in Fort Myers says during difficult times, volunteering or doing something nice are good ways to improve a person’s mental health.

"Find ways to serve your community. A lot of times, if we can get our focus off of ourselves and on to other people, that in itself lifts our mood," she said.

Even if you aren’t ready to pick up an entire restaurant's tab, here are some resources you can use to start giving back to your community:

https://www.capecoral.gov/i_want_to1/volunteer.php

https://www.volunteermatch.org/search/?l=Cape%20Coral,%20FL,%20USA