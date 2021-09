Fox 4's Patrick Nolan got a haircut today from a pediatric cancer survivor named Cali.

This is the fourth year in a row Cali has been engaging in this annual tradition of shaving Patrick’s head.

“Clips for cancer” is all about raising awareness and support for the kids at Golisano Children’s Hospital.

Patrick’s been letting his hair grow for months.

You can find out more about “clips for cancer “ and how you can support the kids and families.