LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Cape Coral Animal Shelter is honoring the memory of Betty White.

White would have celebrated her 100th birthday on January 17th.

The shelter is collecting donations now through January 22nd to benefit “Golden Girls (and Guys)”.

Its mission is to save many senior dogs and cats that have lost their homes. Instead of ending up in overcrowding shelters, volunteers work to find them a forever home.