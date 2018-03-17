Animal Refuge Center celebrates newest addition

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Animal Refuge Center is celebrating its 30th birthday by holding a grand opening of the Brighter Beginnings Adoption Center, Saturday.

The brand new, 2,400 square foot building is the first and last place the ARC visits with it's guests.

"The Brighter Beginnings Adoption Center is such a wonderful addition to our facility," ARC Board President Rob Spicker says. "It completely changes the experience our guests have when they come meet and adopt one of our cats or dogs."

The Adoption Center was built from the donations of the Animal Refuge Center's sponsors.

"We hope the opening of this building is just the beginning of the transformation of our 22 acre shelter into something even more special than it already is," says Board President Spicker. "We couldn't shelter the animals we do and adopt about 500 cats and dogs every year without the support of our community."