ESTERO, Fla. — The Animal Refuge Center announces the 8th Annual Casino Royale 007 fundraiser for May 15, 2021.

The event will be James Bond-themed and will be from 7:00 pm to 11:00 pm at the Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort and Spa in Estero.

"Casino Royale is one of our signature events," says ARC Board Vice President Rob Spicker.

Guests will be able to play their favorite table games like Blackjack, Poker, Roulette, and Craps.

There will be a silent and live auction, plus a few new attractions.

ARC residents will be in attendance to remind the crowd about the purpose of the night.

Tickets are $75 and include $2,000 in "cash" to gamble with. Additional gambling "cash" can be purchased at the event.

This year's Casino Royale is presented by Paul and Rosalie Watson.

Sponsorships are still available:

007 sponsorships are $2,500.

License-to-Kill sponsorships are $1,000.

Diamonds are Furever sponsorships are $500.

The Dog Who Loved Me sponsorship is $200.

Sponsorships come with event tickets and various levels of advertising.

The Animal Refuge Center is Southwest Florida's largest no-kill shelter

For more information click here.

