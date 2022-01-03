An increase in grand theft auto in Naples

NAPLES, Fla. — A simple reminder to lock your car doors and secure valuable after Naples Police Department sees an increase in grand theft auto incidents.

Naples Police Department reported nine out of the fifteen crime reports were in the last four months. Four of the incidents happened in December.

“Lock your car. Don’t leave stuff in it," Meredith Musick, a Naples resident, said.

Leaving stuff in your car like the keys to the car is exactly how Naples Police Department said the cars are stolen. Police officials say all the cases involve an unlocked car with a key fob inside.

Meredith Musick, a Naples resident, said she has accidentally forgotten to lock her car doors.

“I, for one, never used to lock my car and now I am trying to remember to always lock my car," she said.

Although overall grand theft auto and auto burglaries numbers were down in 2021, Musick said she looks to make a conscious effort to protect her belongings.

“If there is anything in my car, I am going to make sure it’s not visible to the public," she said.

She said overall she feels safe.

Naples Police Department said if you were a victim of an auto burglary or theft in Naples, contact The Naples Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (239) 213-4822.

