Americans make financial resolutions for 2026 but lack confidence they'll follow through with goals

Why Most Americans Will Break Their Financial New Year's Resolutions

A new study reveals a clear tension that so many Americans are facing right now. They want to save more money, pay down debt, and build better money habits. But fewer than half think they'll actually follow through.

According to Motley Fool Money's Financial New Year's Resolution Report, based on a survey of 2,000 U.S. adults in November 2025, paying off debt is the number one financial resolution of 2026. One quarter of adults say that's their main goal this year.

Younger Americans want to pay off student loans and buy now, pay later balances. While older Americans are more likely to want to be free of their mortgages.

But all generations are focused on their credit card balances, with 37% of debt-focused resolvers targeting it above everything else.

Credit card debt reached a record level in 2025, more than $1.2 trillion.

Financial experts say making a realistic budget is a good way to ensure you aren't wasting your money.

