Americans’ financial pessimism hits highest level since 2018, survey finds

As we head into 2026, a growing number of Americans are expressing concern about their financial future, with nearly one-third expecting their personal finances to worsen in 2026 — the highest level of pessimism recorded since 2018.

Americans' Money Worries Hit 8-Year High: Here's Why

A new survey from Bankrate reveals that 32% of Americans believe their personal finances will get worse in 2026, marking a significant increase from last year when less than a quarter of Americans held such negative expectations.

The survey shows only 34% of Americans expect their finances to improve in 2026, including 11% who believe it will get significantly better. This represents a notable decline from 44% who said in a 2024 survey that they expected their finances to get better in 2025. About 34% believe their finances will remain about the same.

The top reasons driving this negative outlook are stubbornly high inflation and the current political environment, according to the survey.

The financial pessimism crosses party lines. Last year, before President Trump began his second term, two-thirds of Republicans expected their finances to be better in 2025. Now, fewer than half of Republicans expect their finances to improve in 2026. More than a third of Democrats (37%) expect their financial situation to be worse this year.

The survey found older Americans are more concerned about their financial prospects than younger generations.

"Inflation fatigue is real, as Americans prepare to flip the calendar but cannot turn the page," said Mark Hamrick, Bankrate Senior Economic Analyst.

Hamrick said the declining sense of economic optimism comes as the job market has cooled and inflation has remained persistent, with prices broadly still elevated.

"Facing these continued pressures, many are focused on paying down debt, boosting income, and saving more for emergencies," Hamrick said.

The survey identified paying down debt as the top financial goal for 2026 among respondents.

