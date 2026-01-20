American workforce aging rapidly as young workers face hiring challenges

The American workforce is aging at an unprecedented pace, with new data from Revelio Labs revealing a dramatic shift in hiring patterns that is leaving younger workers increasingly behind.

Young Workers Left Behind as American Workforce Ages Rapidly

The average age of workers starting new jobs has jumped to 42 years old, up from 40.5 years old in 2022 and 40 years old in 2016, according to new data.

The shift has been particularly dramatic for younger workers. People 25 and under now make up less than 9% of new hires, down from 15% just three years ago.

Meanwhile, workers 65 and older are getting hired at record rates, with hiring up nearly 80% since 2019.

Experts say companies are becoming more selective and are prioritizing experience over potential. The trend is strongest in service jobs where employers value judgment and professional networks.

Younger workers are facing fewer entry-level opportunities as the labor market slows down.

