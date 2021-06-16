American Red Cross recognizes NCH in partnership to support veterans through visitation program

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Gulf Coast to Heartland Chapter of the American Red Cross recognized NCH Healthcare System with the Partnership Organization Award for supporting the expansion of the Veteran Visitation Program in Naples.

“This collaborative effort exemplifies the spirit of volunteerism and compassion for our veterans,” said Jill Palmer, executive director for the Florida Gulf Coast to Heartland Chapter. “We are grateful for the partnership with NCH Healthcare System and their commitment to supporting the needs of our veteran community.”

In March, the Red Cross and NCH Healthcare Systems launched the Veteran Visitation Program at the NCH North Naples and NCH Baker Hospitals to support local veterans in the community. The program was the first to launch in the Naples area and the second in the South Florida Region.

Volunteers visit veterans admitted to the hospital to thank them for their service, advise them on the programs and resources available to them and provide a comforting word. Throughout the country, the Red Cross supports veterans in VA and military hospitals, and this program models the services and care provided to them.

The Red Cross presented NCH Healthcare System with the award during a heartfelt ceremony held at NCH Baker Hospital in Naples, attended by Red Cross board members, staff, and volunteers and NCH executives.

Veterans or members of the armed forces in need of assistance, please call 877-272-7337.

To learn more about the Service to the Armed Forces and how they support military members, veterans and their families throughout their service, visit redcross.org.