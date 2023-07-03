Watch Now
Amber Alert issued for missing 12-year-old Jacksonville girl

FDLE
Posted at 10:26 AM, Jul 03, 2023
DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued an Amber Alert for 12-year-old Fernanda Arias. She was last seen in Jacksonville near the 2300 block of Peach Drive.

She was last seen wearing a white shirt and dark pants. The child may be in the company of Jorge Reyes in a two-door, dark color Honda with a large rear spoiler.

If you do see them do not approach them, call law enforcement immediately.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of this person, please contact FDLE or the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.

