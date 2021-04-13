Amber Alert canceled, 11-year-old girl last seen in New Port Richey found safe

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — UPDATE | The Amber Alert has been canceled for a missing 11-year-old girl last seen in New Port Richey.

Pasco County officials say Montana "Jordan" Breseman has been found safe.

A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for Montana Breseman, last seen in the area of the 11600 block of Town Center Road in New Port Richey.

Breseman is 11-years-old and described as having red hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet 6 inches and weighing about 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing a grey hoodie that reads "My Blood My Sweat Your Tears," a blue bandana, and black and white leggings. She may be wearing heavy mascara or fake eyelashes.

Amber Alert

Breseman may be traveling with an unknown white male, approximately 20 years of age, with sandy blonde hair. They may be traveling in a vehicle to Georgia.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of this person, please contact FDLE or the

Pasco County Sheriff's Office at 1-727-847-8102 or 911

#FLAMBER.