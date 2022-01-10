Amazon, Lee County Sheriff's Office seek new employees at Career SuperBowl

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Dozens of employers, large and small, are hoping to score big at The Career SuperBowl 2022.

Sponsor Job Link says companies such as Amazon, FedEx and Massey will have a presence at Tuesday's event. The Lee County Sheriff's Office and Lee County Schools will also be seeking potential employees.

Face-to-face interviews and on-site offers may be offered.

The job fair takes place at the Drury Inn at 9950 University Plaza from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pre-registration is encouraged; click here to get started.