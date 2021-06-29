Allegiant offering two new non stop flights from Punta Gorda Airport

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Allegiant is adding low-priced flights out of the Punta Gorda Airport to two new cities.

The airlines will connect Punta Gorda to Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Springfield, Missouri.

“We’re very pleased that Allegiant is further expanding their network to include Springfield, Mo., and Minneapolis, Minn.,” said Charlotte County Airport Authority Commissioner Robert Hancik. “We look forward to welcoming new friends from Minnesota and Missouri to the Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach destination.”

The flight will begin later in the year. For now, the flight will be one-way.

The route will run twice weekly.

