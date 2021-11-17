Allegiant flights from PGD Airport added

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Allegiant is adding more flight services from Punta Gorda Airport to Arkansas, Texas and Missouri.

The non-stop service begins this week and the airline is celebrating by offering new one-way fares on the routes.

"Punta Gorda is a popular destination in Allegiant's network because it provides leisure travelers with so many options," Drew Wells, Allegiant's senior vice president of revenue and planning said. "Not only does the community offer family-friendly activities and picturesque views, it also serves as a convenient gateway for western Florida.

The new service includes the following destinations:



Bentonville, Arkansas via Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) starts Nov. 17, 2021

Austin, Texas via Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) starts Nov. 18, 2021

Springfield, Missouri via Springfield-Branson National Airport (SGF) – starts Nov. 19, 2021

The new flights will operate twice a week. You can find flight days, times and the lowest fares at www.allegiant.com.