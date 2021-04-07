Aldi opens new Fort Myers store

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Aldi will open its newest store at 5591 Six Mile Commercial Ct. The new location is part of the company’s national expansion plan to become the third-largest U.S. grocery retailer by store count by the end of 2022.

The new Fort Myers store opens on Thursday, April 8, at 9 a.m. The store will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“We are proud of our continued expansion,” said Chris Hewitt, Royal Palm Beach division vice president for Aldi. “Opening new stores allows us to provide even more shoppers convenient access to fresh, high-quality groceries at unbeatable prices. We look forward to serving the Fort Myers community at our newest location for many years to come.”

Aldi is one of America’s fastest growing retailers, serving millions of customers across the country each month. With more than 2,000 stores across 37 states, Aldi is on track to become the third-largest grocery retailer by store count by the end of 2022.