Alcohol a factor in accident involving a motorcyclist in Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — On April 6th Cape Coral Police responded to a traffic crash involving a motorcycle on Country Club Boulevard.

Upon arrival, Police discovered the driver to be unresponsive due to the crash.

Cape Police say the motorcycle was headed Southbound on Country Club Boulevard in the 3800 block, entering the curved section of the roadway.

As the roadway curved to the right, the vehicle continued straight, struck the median, and caused it to roll toward the right side.

The driver was partially thrown to the side and forced to the ground in the raised grassy median where he struck his head.

The driver was not wearing a helmet at the time of the traffic crash.

Witnesses called 911 and the driver was found unresponsive by responding emergency personnel.

The driver was trauma-alerted by ambulance to a local hospital.

It was determined that the driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries but was placed in the Intensive Care Unit and listed in stable condition.

Police determined that alcohol/drugs were a factor in the traffic crash.

A follow-up DUI investigation will be completed

