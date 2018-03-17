Aircraft makes abrupt landing in Punta Gorda pasture

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. - Officials say a small aircraft made an unexpected landing in a pasture and caused a brush fire, Saturday afternoon.

It happened between Bermont Rd and Washington Loop Rd in Punta Gorda.

Charlotte County EMS say they received a call about the landing at approximately 2:27 p.m.

When they arrived, the pilot, the only passenger in the plane, was found uninjured, according to CC EMS.

Officials say a brush fire estimating to be a quarter of an acre occurred following th landing.

At this time the Federal Aviation Administration is currently on scene conducting an investigation.

