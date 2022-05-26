Airbnb enacts new rule to crack down on Memorial Day partying

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — If you're thinking about booking an Airbnb for a quick Memorial Day weekend getaway, the company says they will not allow you to book a one or two-night stay if it's your first time booking, or if you have poor reviews.

Monica Tezak owns several properties on Fort Myers Beach that she hosts for Airbnb, she says she's seen some of her Airbnb guests party too hard during holidays like Memorial Day - and it's why she's glad that Airbnb is cracking down.

“We’ve had people that have come that unload two grills, multiple cars, and we’ve had to say no, your contract said there were no parties," says Tezak.

It's a rule that Airbnb spokesperson Sam Randall says the company takes very seriously.

“We continue to take a hard line against partying happening on our platform," says Randall.

“It’s always a busy weekend for us. Beginning of summer, it’s very exciting, the kids are out of school," adds Jacki Liszak, President of the Fort Myers Beach Chamber of Commerce.

And with all those folks headed to the beach, Liszak says the rule only impacts certain parts of the island.

“On the island here we have districts here for different types of rentals, we have rentals that can only be rented a week at a time or a month at a time,” says Tezak.

Tezak is one of those hosts who lives in one of those districts.

“We’re booked for memorial day, so we’re happy about that but we have people who stay for a week.”