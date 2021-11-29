Agencies continue to search for missing swimmer

NAPLES, Fla. — Multiple agencies are searching for Matthew Britton, a swimmer who witnesses say never resurfaced from underwater on Saturday.

Patrols will check the beaches throughout the night for any signs of the missing swimmer.

Rescue crews continued throughout the day to search for Britton, who was last seen near the beach in the 2100 block of Gordon Drive on Saturday afternoon.

A witness said they saw Britton go into the water above his head and never saw him come back to the surface.

Collier county deputies, Marco island and Naples rescue teams worked together with Naples Police and Fire Rescue during the all day search yesterday and then back out this morning while using boats and divers.

Britton was last seen wearing a black tank top with gray and black camouflage shorts.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to bring you the latest updates in the search.