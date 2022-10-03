After Ian: Updates for Monday, Oct. 3

Information we receive about power and utility restoration, food and other important recovery efforts will be posted here.

Reconnect with loved ones: Call 1-800-733-2767 and provide as much detail as you can. Alternatively, you can submit your information via forms found at COADFL.org or https://missing.fl.gov/es

Scripps Howard Fund Hurricane Ian relief drive: Text STORM to 50155 to make a contribution.

OUTAGES - Click here for information on interactive outage maps. Utility companies are aware of the widespread outages and ask you do not make new outage reports. FPL outages are sourced from the online map reports and indicate estimated restoration times; LCEC's outages are compiled by the company and posted to their social media channels at regular intervals.

FPL OUTAGES AS OF 3 AM Monday, Oct. 3

Manatee - 36,980

Sarasota - 87,870

DeSoto - 6,010

Charlotte - 71,260

Glades - 160

Lee - 113,400

Hendry - 2,820

Collier - 36,380

LCEC OUTAGES AS OF 3 AM Monday, Oct. 3

Marco Island 12,609

Immokalee 1,634

Carnestown 2,758

Lehigh Acres 17,341

North Fort Myers 38,973

Cape Coral 108,495

Pine Island 8,043

Sanibel 10,925

FPL has opened outage relief centers where customers can get updates, and depending on location, ice, water, device charging, etc.

Sarasota: 5475 University Parkway Fort Myers: 13401 Summerlin Road Fort Myers: 311 Wiman Park Lane North Naples: 3000 Orange Blossom



FPL announced it has restored service to all hospitals in its coverage area. This is expected to expedite recovery and reopenings of ERs and medical facilities. Veterans enrolled for VA Health Care in Florida, South Georgia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Veterans who receive care in the network can call 1-877-741-3400 around the clock to get their health questions or concerns answered.

In a statement offered late Friday, the City of Cape Coral said damage assessment of the electric grid is expected to continue Saturday before the next phase of the restoration process, which will focus on major facilities that supply power to main circuits. "After that, crews will focus on restoration of the largest number of customers in one area," the statement said. "LCEC crews will be deployed to all parts of Cape Coral, and the six-county service territory. More than 1,000 resources are dedicated to restoration and additional resources are on the way."

The City of Cape Coral has electronic device charging stations located at City Hall, Police Department Headquarters and Fire Department Stations (with the exception of Fire Station 10) available daily, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SHELTERS

Lee County is adjusting its shelter operations to adjust for current population needs. The shelters remaining open are:

Estero Recreation Center, 9200 Corkscrew Palms Blvd., Estero

Hertz Arena, 11000 Everblades Pkwy., Estero

South Fort Myers High School, 14020 Plantation Road, Fort Myers

The residents staying in the following shelters will be relocated to other shelters this afternoon:

Dunbar High School, 3800 Edison Ave., Fort Myers

East Lee County High School, 715 Thomas Sherwin Ave., Lehigh Acres

Island Coast High School, 2125 DeNavarra Parkway, Cape Coral

HELP WANTED

CAPE CORAL RECOVERY HIRING | Debris removal monitors/contractors needed. Call 1-866-960-2325 (option 2) for more details

WATER SAFETY

A Boil Water Notice remains in effect for all customers of Lee County Utilities as well as other utilities serving Lee County. This includes residents of Fort Myers, Cape Coral. Customers of some utilities – such as FGUA in Lehigh and Bonita Springs Utilities – no longer have to boil water. Check with your utility to determine your status – but if you do not know, continue to boil as a precaution.

Collier County Public Utilities has lifted the precautionary boil/disinfection water notice for customers on Gulf Shore Drive. Residents may check the current status of boil water notices on the Water Outage and Boil Water map at colliercountyfl.gov/boilwatermap

CURFEWS

A mandatory curfew is in place for all of Collier County and the City of Naples between the hours of 12 a.m. and 6 a.m. It is anticipated that the curfew will remain in effect until power is largely restored.

WASTE MANAGEMENT

Cape Coral says Waste Pro will resume its regular collection schedule on Monday. Household garbage only, including everyday trash and spoiled food items — Collection of recycling, horticulture, and bulk waste will resume later.

Lee County Solid Waste garbage collection will resume Monday on the normally scheduled day for all routes in Lee County franchise areas that are accessible to collection trucks. This collection is for household garbage only − everyday trash items and all spoiled food. Collection of recycling will resume at a later time.

LEE COUNTY DEBRIS-DROP OFF SITES (RESIDENTIAL)



Mosquito Control, 1840 Gunnery Road, Lehigh Acres

Brooks Park, 50 South Road, Fort Myers

San Carlos Utility Site, 18078 Cypress Point Road, Fort Myers

Shell Factory, 2805 N. Tamiami Trail, North Fort Myers

Businesses are encouraged to take their storm debris to the Waste-to-Energy Facility, 10500 Buckingham Road, and will be charged by weight. It will be open regular hours from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Landscaping companies hauling vegetative storm debris cleared from residential properties will need a signed declaration from the resident indicating the address where the debris was generated. No debris will be accepted without a signed declaration.



Oregon Products is set up at the SWFL Enterprise Center to help sharpen chainsaws and any products needed for tree removal free of charge - They'll be there for the next week to 10 days.

FOOD AND WATER

LifeWallet is holding a donation distribution today at Rusty's Raw Bar & Grill (4631 SE 10th Place, Cape Coral). Supplies, hot meals and medical services will be provided. No end time announced.

Food and water will be available today at San Pedro Catholic Church, 14380 Tamiami Trail, for residents in need following the impacts of Hurricane Ian. No tarps or ice are available at this time. To receive important safety alerts and information, residents can text NPStrong to 888777.

An ice distribution is planned for Sunday starting at 9 a.m. at the Orion Center parking lot at 6651 Orion Drive in Fort Myers while supplies last.

Cape Coral – along with state and federal partners – will begin opening distribution points for residents impacted by Hurricane Ian who need food and water. The announcement of their locations and opening times is forthcoming.

Sarasota County has created a Twitter thread listing points of distribution, which you can access here.

Lee County released a list of distribution points, which will open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Old Bonita Library, 26876 Pine Ave., Bonita Springs

Kelly Road Soccer Complex, 10750 Kelly Road, Fort Myers

Cape Coral Sports Complex, 1410 Sports Blvd., Cape Coral

Cape Coral Leonard Street, 4820 Leonard St., Cape Coral

Estero High School Ballfield Park, 9100 Williams Road, Estero

North Fort Myers Recreation Center, 2000 N. Recreation Park Way, North Fort Myers

Fleamasters Fleamarket, 4135 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fort Myers

Veterans Park Recreation Center, 55 Homestead Road S., Lehigh Acres

Charlotte County has two food and water distribution centers opened:



Muscle Car City Museum, 10175 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Charlotte Sports Park, 2300 El Jobean Rd., Port Charlotte, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

TRANSPORTATION

Naples Airport remains on a reduced schedule from 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Southwest Florida International Airport says normal operations will resume once power and water outages can be restored. An estimated date, according to a Twitter post responding to a question about the timeframe, is October 7.

In addition, RSW reminds drone pilots: Drones are not permitted at/around RSW or FMY for the safety of all emergency and humanitarian efforts.

From FHP: Motorists traveling to the area are encouraged to use Interstate 75, State Road 80, State Road 60, State Road 31, or US 27 as OPEN roadways. Motorists are strongly recommended to avoid using US 17 due to multiple road closures.

MEDICAL

SCHOOLS

All Lee County Schools campuses will remain closed next week.

Charlotte County Schools campuses will remain closed until further notice.

Collier County Schools will resume operations on Thursday.

Glades County Schools will resume operations on Monday.

Hendry County Schools says faculty and staff will return to their normal schedules. Classes resume on Tuesday.

