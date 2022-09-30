Watch Now
After Ian: Updates for Friday, Sept. 30

WFTX
Posted at 6:17 AM, Sep 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-30 06:18:52-04

Information we receive about power and utility restoration, food and other important recovery efforts will be posted here.

The Scripps Howard Fund has created a Hurricane Ian relief drive, the money from which will help aid in Southwest Florida recovery efforts. If you or someone you know can donate, please share this message and text STORM to 50155 to make a contribution. Our community thanks you.

Next Level Church has informed us they will be holding a food and water distribution this morning from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The drive-thru-style distribution will be held at 12400 Plantation Rd. in Fort Myers.

LCEC's 6 a.m. power restoration update (click here for regularly updated maps for LCEC and FLP)

Cust. OnCust. OutTotal Cust
Marco Island019,58219,582
Immokalee5,65810,08215,740
Carnestown2373,0023,239
Lehigh Acres7,01426,11233,126
North Fort Myers056,27956,279
Cape Coral094,27694,276
Pine Island07,3987,398
Sanibel010,94610,946
