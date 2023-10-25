AFTER IAN | Family gifted new roof as majority of homes still deal with damage

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — On Wednesday, some families said they are still living with roof damage over one year after Hurricane Ian.

Alexander Eng told Fox 4, it's a nightmare his family has been forced to live.

“Oh it's a nightmare because you have water leaking all over the parts of the house,” said Eng.

On Wednesday, over 370 days later, that struggle for Alexander is over.

Cece Schepp, the Director of Communications for Habitat for Humanity for Lee and Hendry counties told Fox 4 they teamed up with Trademark Roofing to gift Eng's home a new metal roof.

“They (Trademark Roofing) actually stepped up and said you know, we have these materials we want to donate the materials and the labor,” said Schepp.

Materials Tristan Starbird with Trademark Roofing said was for a premium metal roof.

“We want to be servants in the community,” said Starbird.

Cece Schepp told Fox 4 the need for a new roof isn't an unfamiliar battle for many families who apply for their, Hurricane Recovery Home Repair Program.

“We know there are more families out there who need help and haven't yet asked,” said Schepp.

Such as new roofs for homes on Sanibel Island.

“Over 70% of the people that had roof damage haven't even been able to touch their house out there,” said Starbird.

On Wednesday Starbird told Fox 4 that Trademark Roofing would be opening a location on Sanibel Island on November 7, 2023.

“The roof is usually the first thing that needs to be done after the muck out,” said Starbird.

A necessity the new location Starbird said will help them provide for more people just like Alexander Eng.

“I can have a good night of sleep not thinking constantly of how I'm going to get out of this situation,” said Eng.

Providing peace of mind and a promise to those still struggling after Hurricane Ian.

“We are gonna stay and we are going to be here for the people of this area long after the storm,” said Starbird.