Advisory Stage Water Emergency issued for Cape Coral

The City of Cape Coral has issued an advisory stage water emergency.
Posted at 1:15 AM, Jun 09, 2021
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — An advisory stage notice of emergency for the use of irrigation water has been issued. While the two-day watering schedule remains in effect, residents are asked to reduce the watering of lawns and to voluntarily adjust timers to conserve water.

The advisory is being issued due to high irrigation usage and water levels in the city’s freshwater canals that continue to decline.

An adequate supply of irrigation water is needed for the more than 800 fire hydrants that are connected to the city’s reuse system for fire suppression.

Lacking rain and conservation, a declaration for mandatory one-day watering may become necessary.

The City’s two-day watering schedule is available on the City’s website www.capecoral.net

