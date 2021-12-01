Adopt don't shop this holiday season: guide to pet adoption

FORT MYERS, FLA. — Are you thinking about adopting a pet for the holidays? A local animal shelter has hundreds of puppies, kittens, dogs and cats waiting for a great home right now.

Christmas is right around the corner and you may be thinking about gifting a pet this season, you want to remember to adopt don’t shop. Also if you are thinking about surprising someone with a pet it may be best to bring them in first... “It’s a living being you know that you’re adopting and someone like Dobby here, the significant other may not know if the apartment they’re living in if a rental what the rules are for the rentals or maybe they’re allergic. There’s people that are allergic to certain dogs and certain cats so what we recommend is not necessarily being surprised but go out making it an event, go out and buy the dog bed, the dog toys, the cat toys and make it a family event and then come in together and your surprise is who you’re going to take home," says Brian Wierima who's the the Community Relations Coordinator at Gulf Coast Humane Society.

Plus this helps so that there isn’t a return rate after the holidays at the shelter. Right now the return rate here is under 10%

“When there are returns that’s a traumatic thing for the family and then also for the animal too so we want quality adoptions here and our kennel staff does a phenomenal job matching up our forever friends with the family,” Wierima.

Jordan Nold is a combat veteran who adopted Charlie today saying….“I just need a happy soul in my life right now honestly and we had a lot in common so he needs someone to take care of him and I need someone to take care of me.”

Gulf coast Humane Society is a no kill shelter so they do not euthanize their animals to free up kennel space. “If you adopt any animal from golf coast Humane Society what comes in the adoption fee is they are spay and neutered, they are vaccinated and microchip that’s all included in the adoption fee,” Wierima.

“Just make sure you adopt do you know dogs aren’t a commodity so don’t shop around and adopt a dog that needs it,” Nold.

“Adopting your forever friend that’s the way to go you’re literally, you’re literally saving a life,” says Wierima.

Another idea if you aren’t ready to adopt just yet the shelter is accepting monetary donations to help with day to day costs at care at Gulf Coast Humane Society plus they are always accepting new volunteers.