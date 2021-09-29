Administrative fees to return as Lee County bridges transition to all-electronic tolling

LEE CO., Fla. — Drivers using the Cape Coral, Midpoint or Sanibel Bridges might see a price hike in tolls next month.

The change comes as Lee County makes a permanent switch to all-electronic tolls. That’s because starting Friday, Lee County residents may be spending a little more if they are crossing into Cape Coral via the Midpoint of Cape Coral Bridges. The same goes for Sanibel Island.

Starting Friday, administrative fees for tolls will be back as Lee County makes the permanent switch to all-electronic tolling. We first saw the county switch to electric tolling in March 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic began. This will be the same tollway fee structure that was in place pre-pandemic.

Lee County Commissioners have said the move will ease traffic congestion and maximize the technology already in place at toll plazas. So with all-electronic tolling becoming the new standard, there will be a $3 administrative fee for toll-by-plate in effect. That means the toll on the Cape Coral and Midpoint Bridges will be $2 with a transponder and $5 for pay-by-plate, including an administrative fee. The toll on the Sanibel Causeway will be $6 by transponder, $9 for toll-by-plate. Motorcycles will be paying the same rate as standard vehicles.

To avoid paying those fees, Lee County is asking drivers to sign up for a free Leeway transponder. But if you already have a compatible transponder you’re all set. Compatible transponders include Leeway, Sunpass, E-Pass, EZ-Pass, Quickpass or PeachPass. If you have one of those, you will not have to pay an administrative fee. If you don’t have a transponder, a bill will be mailed to you using pay-by-plate.

Lee County is urging residents to go ahead and create an account to receive their free transponder. You can create one online right here and from there you will be able to fund your account. You can also find more information about the new tolling right here.

From there you’ll be able to fund your account. Then, once you receive your transponder, just install and you’ll be all set.