Accused Lake Boyz gang member in court

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The brother of an NFL player from southwest Florida was in a Lee County courtroom on Wednesday.

Jari "Jay" McMiller is the brother of Super Bowl champion Sammy Watkins.

McMiller is facing two serious felony charges in connection to the gang "The Lake Boyz".

Investigators say the gang operated from Harlem Lakes, a neighborhood in central Fort Myers.

He is facing two charges including racketeering and conspiracy.

Court documents show that he along with 20 other suspects, planned to violate Florida's law regarding taking money for criminal activity.

Prosecutors say all suspects were part of the "Lake Boyz" gang also known as the Great Lakes Gang.

A Fort Myers Police Department operation was able to arrest all those suspects back in 2017.

The group is accused of murder, assault, perjury, selling drugs, and 14 other felonies.