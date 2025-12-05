Abandoned Fort Myers charter school becomes flashpoint in Florida governor race

An abandoned charter school in Fort Myers has become the center of a heated political battle in Florida's gubernatorial race, with Republican primary candidate James Fishback calling out Congressman Byron Donalds over the failed Optima Classical Academy.

Empty School Sparks Florida Governor Race Drama - What Really Happened?

The school, which broke ground in 2023, was supposed to be the fifth classical charter school opened by Erika Donalds, wife of Congressman and gubernatorial candidate Byron Donalds. Hundreds of students enrolled and teachers and staff were hired, but the school never opened due to what organizers cited as financial challenges and Hurricane Ian.

"Byron Donalds, and his wife Erika, promised these kids the world. And then fell off the face of that same world," Fishback said at a media event in front of the empty school.

The fallout has turned into a political debate. On Friday, Fishback, a 30-year-old political newcomer who entered the Republican primary for governor last month, stood in front of the empty school and called for Donalds to be transparent about the school and the taxpayer funding it received.

"We just want you to be honest with the families and the kids whose lives were upended by the abandoning of the school. And the ruse and the gaslighting that has ensued," Fishback said.

The Donalds campaign didn't respond when asked to comment on the allegations.

Meanwhile, Fishback is facing allegations himself. Court records show that in January, a former employee who claimed to have been in a relationship with Fishback while still a minor filed for a protective order against Fishback. The woman claimed Fishback was stalking and harassing her, but a court ultimately denied the request for a protective order.

When asked directly if he had a relationship with a minor, Fishback responded: "No I did not. Completely false. The court completely exonerated me of those accusations."

Optima Academy transferred ownership to another charter operator this year. The new operator plans to open the school next fall.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.