Abandoned dog getting treatment for huge tumor

FORT MYERS, Fla. -- A dog is on the road to recovery after being found abandoned recently with a large tumor on her side.

She was taken to a veterinary hospital to receive treatment for the tumor.

Mazie was found Friday when she emerged from underneath of a truck after a woman offered her and the rest of the stray dog's food. That's when an organization in Fort Myers stepped in and took her in.

“Last night, she was very weak, very dehydrated. We’re not sure how long she had been outdoors.” Megan Davis played a key role in Mazie's road to recovery. After being left for dead, she was rushed to Viscaya-Prado Veterinary Hospital in Cape Coral. But this still may not be enough to save her life.

“She may even only have a month or two to live…maybe years, we don't know. Her red blood cell count is probably half of what it should be, so that’s contributing to her weakness along with her dehydration,” says Megan.

Victoria Fraizer is part of the Love Is Fur Ever organization. When she saw Mazie, she could hardly believe her eyes. “I was disgusted. My body hurt for her. The first thing I needed to do was get with our vet to team to make sure that this is something that as a team we can help her.”

The warrior was scheduled to have a blood transfusion Saturday night.

“It's going to be a long road. None of this is going to be quick,” says Megan.

The executive director for Love Is Fur Ever, Denise Kenedey, encourages animal rescues. She says her best feeling is “to find out that the animals that they've adopted from us are flourishing and they're happy. It's amazing to see the transformation.”

The hospital will keep us updated on Mazie's progression on their Facebook page .