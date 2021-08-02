Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

AAA warns drivers to be safe when driving in school zones

items.[0].image.alt
Storyblocks
A woman holding the steering wheel of a car with one hand while driving.
Driving a Car
Posted at 9:12 AM, Aug 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-02 09:12:47-04

LEE COUNTY — With more kids going back to classes, you're going to see more people on the roads. AAA's latest report says that drivers aren't as safe as they should be, when driving through school zones.

The report says 56% of people drive through a school zone on their morning commute. 37% of those drivers admit that they speed while driving through school zones, and 35% say they use their phones. 28% say they also pass school buses while the red lights are flashing, and 28% say they've cut off a bus that's driving too slow.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 4 News app on Roku

About Us

Watch FOX 4 News coverage on Roku