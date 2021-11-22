Watch
AAA predicts around 4.2 million Americans will travel this holiday week

You can expect to see long lines for TSA and possible delays.
Posted at 2:28 PM, Nov 22, 2021
FORT MYERS, Fla. — We've all seen a person jogging through the airport trying to catch their flight, but this busy holiday weekend isn't a time to run late.

Wait times at airports are expected to be longer and other obstacles could arise.

“It was supposed to leave at 12:20; it’s not leaving at 3:04 like two and a half hours," Merle Fischer, a Thanksgiving traveler, said.

Her flight home to Pennsylvania was delayed. She will have to wait a few extra hours before seeing her daughter, granddaughter and son-in-law.

Delays are common when so many travelers are boarding planes around the country trying to get to their Thanksgiving destination.

“Just be prepared if there is a delay," she said.

The Auto Club Group, AAA, predicted around 4.2 million American's would board an airplane during the Thanksgiving holiday.

That means longer lines for TSA. RSW recommends passengers arrive at the security line two hours before their flight.

Another factor is inclement weather, depending on your destination. Be sure to check with your airlines.

Fischer hoped her experience didn't happen to others.

“I hope not, but it’s definitely a possibility when there are so many flights leaving," she said.

