AAA estimates 2.6 million Floridians will travel domestically for Memorial Day

FLA. — Get ready for some busy traffic: AAA predicts a record-breaking 2.6 million Floridians will travel at least 50 miles from home over the Memorial Day period. That’s an increase of about 95,000 people since last year.

Fortunately,a trip to the gas pump should be lower than last year. On Memorial Day last year, the average price for a gallon of regular in Florida was $3.51. So far this year, Florida gas prices have averaged $3.11 per gallon.

As for car rentals, Hertz predicts Friday, May 23 will be the busiest day for pickups.

Airports are also bracing for another bustling holiday weekend. AAA projects 3.61 million air passengers, which is about a 2% increase over last year. Most of those flights are to popular destinations like Chicago, New York, Orlando, Denver, and Seattle.

WHEN TO HIT THE ROAD:

INRIX expects the afternoons over Memorial Day weekend to be the most congested. Travelers should hit the road during the morning hours.



Best and Worst Times to Travel by Car Date Worst Travel Time Best Travel Time Thursday, May 22 1:00 - 9:00 PM Before 12:00 PM Friday, May 23 12:00 PM - 8:00 PM Before 11:00 AM Saturday, May 24 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM Before 12:00 PM Sunday, May 25 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM Before 1:00 PM (Memorial Day) Monday, May 26

4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Before 2:00 PM

AAA’s Ways to Save When Traveling: