A vehicle crash ends in three fatalities

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. — A vehicle crash on U.S. road 27 in Highlands County ended with three fatalities last night.

A motorcycle was traveling at high speed going south on U.S road 27. The second vehicle was traveling north and was attempting to turn left onto Tanglewood Drive when the front of the motorcycle collided with the SUV.

When authorities arrived on the scene the cyclist and passenger of the SUV were pronounced dead. The driver of the SUV suffered critical injuries and was taken to a hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.