A travel advisory for Hendry County on State Road 80

HENDRY COUNTY, Fla. — A traffic advisory has been put in place in Hendry county on State Road 80 in the area of Congen road.

Hendry County deputies with first responders are on the scene of a tractor trailer turn-over.

Reports say there is dirt scattered across the eastbound lanes of State Road 80 causing hazardous driving condition for motorists.

Traffic is flowing thru the turning lane but officials

are asking drivers to use reduced speed and drive with caution.

The Sheriff's office will provide updates as they become available.