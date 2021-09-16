A timeline of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie's cross country trip

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Gabrielle Petito and Brian Laundrie set out on a cross-country trip in July, but Petito has yet to return.

Here is a timeline of their trip:

July 2nd: The couple began their road trip. They left New York setting off to the West in their 2012 Ford Transit.

July 5th: The pair arrived at Monument Rocks.

July 8th -August 11th: Petito and Laundrie stopped in numerous locations in between. According to a post on the Find Gabby page, they ventured to Zion National Park and Mystic Hot Springs throughout July and early August.

August 12th: The two landed in Moab, Utah, where the police responded to an incident, according to a police report obtained by Fox 4. One of the reporting officers wrote Laundrie said the weeks of traveling caused an emotional strain. He also said Petito thought he was going to leave her in Moab without a ride. A witness named Christopher said he saw Petito hitting Laundrie in the arm. She then climbed in the driver's window as if Laundrie locked her out. No criminal charges were filed and the couple slept apart that night, according to the police report.

August 24th: Petito and Laundrie checked out of a hotel in Salt Lake City.

August 25th: Petito called her family and told them she was in Grand Teton National Park.

September 1st: Laundrie returned to the North Port home, where the couple had lived previously.

September 11th: Petito's family filed a missing person's report for her.

Law enforcement and her family continue to plead with Laundrie for information. Investigators said he is not cooperating.

“We don’t know what Brian knows; that’s the bottom line. We’re hopeful to talk him. He needs to talk us. We need to know exactly where he was where she was their last locations," Josh Taylor, the Public Information Officer for North Port, said.

The family also releasing a statement asking Laundrie to speak out.