A suspect caught on camera stealing from local business

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Creative Computer Solutions was broken into early Saturday morning in Cape Coral.

Video shows the suspect breaking through a window in the back of the store.

“As soon as I pulled up you could see the window pushed in, and the water from the air conditioner leaked all over, ” said owner Shea Hambling.

The community is now banning together to help catch the person responsible.

Hambling says last night they let their guard down, locking all doors but forgetting to set the alarm.

“It could have been way worse, he only took money as appose to customers computers or data or anything like that, ” said Hambling.

The burglar walked away with a bag of spare cash, consisting of nearly $100 dollars.

The owner estimates there to also be about $500 in damages.

“I always said its not a matter of if we get broken into its always a matter of when, ” said Hambling.

He says the store is an easy target, considering the high priced items.

Every loss, no matter how big or small has a huge impact on business.

“Whether its the prices for customers, or the employees need raises for time off, it takes from everybody, ” said Hambling.

Fox 4 has been reporting a spike in burglaries in Southwest Florida over the month of August.

A retired police chief and private investigator Walt Zalisko says he’s not surprised considering the current state of our economy.

“People are going to be committing more crimes because they have lost jobs there is no way of them getting money, so you are going to see an increase from burglaries and theft from vehicles, ” says Zalisko.

He says if this suspect is caught he could be facing burglary and theft charges of up to six years in prison.

Local businesses have come together in solidarity offering a $1000 reward for any information leading to an arrest.