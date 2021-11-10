A Southwest Florida boy donates his small business proceeds to St. Matthew's House

NAPLES, Fla. — A local 6-year-old using his small business proceeds to donate to feed the hungry and house the homeless in Southwest Florida.

He raised $343 for the St. Matthew's House and handed over that check Tuesday.

“My parents, I don’t know how they did that. They just got me chickens for Christmas and boom," Warren Yarnell, the 6-year-old entrepreneur, said.

Warren had chicken and decided to make a little side hustle. He sold the eggs from the chicken then created custom cartons.

Warren realized some people in his community couldn't afford the eggs.

“There is lots of homeless people near my neighbor and all that," Yarnell said.

He took the money he made from Warren's Happy Hens and donated it to St. Matthew's House. The head of the charity was thrilled.

“All his work selling eggs door-to-door. That’s an amazing story," Steve Brooder, Chief Operating Officer of St. Matthew’s House, said.

His mom said the idea was hatched during the pandemic.

“It was perpetuated by COVID and the understanding of the impact it is going to have on more people and how it was going to force more people into this situation needing help. He felt compelled to do something," E.B. Yarnell said.

She hopes his acts of service will be a reminder for others.

"Our hope is that a story this small and this simple could inspire another child to recognize their own ability to take a step towards some kind of philanthropic effort," she said. “It so possible and so achievable for any child to find a way to raise money and help a cause they have a heart for.”

Warren's heart is already ready to raise more money for the homeless. His next mission is to create dog collars and sell them to make money.