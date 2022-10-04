A sound of a burger on the grill usually isn't too hard to find— but after Hurricane Ian, finding a burger or any hot meal is currently a struggle in Southwest Florida.

However, the American Legion Post 110 and Insurance Busters partnered to feed the community.

"The stress is going to be hard enough and when you can provide a hot meal it changes everything," said Cal Spoon, owner and CEO of Insurance Busters.

Since Hurricane Ian, Southwest Florida residents are displaced, left without hot water and electricity, and limited access to their banks accounts.

“They just don’t want to talk about it. And with some people it’s instant tears in their eyes, they are just happy to see us," said Joseph Kriner, CEO of Semper FI Public Adjusters.

To try and help those struggling in the wake of Ian, members of the American Legion Post 110 partnered with the Insurance Busters to try and bring a sense of normalcy, one hot plate at a time.

“They come here a little down but before they leave they have a smile on their face and a full belly," said American Legion Post 110 Commander James Hemingway.

When out speaking with the community, many did say they were worried about how long it will take for things to get back to normal. Cal Spoon said that's the main reason they are doing this, to give the community a sense of normalcy.

“Because for the next six months to two years folks lives aren’t going to be normal. It’s going to be an uphill battle to get work, to get construction, to get labor," Spoon said.

But until then, this food distribution site plans to be open everyday until the power is back on... feeding as many people as possible, hoping to make someone's day a little better.

“A cold drink, a gentleman that came in yesterday, said that was the first cold water he had before the hurricane. Then we gave him the hamburger and he was just crying,” Spoon said.

On average 800 meals have been given out daily.

