A safer place to learn could soon be on the way for Lee County teachers and students

LEE COUNTY, Fla. - A safer and dryer place to learn could soon be on the way for lee county teachers and students.

Michael Barclay with Reconstruction Experts and Advanced Roofing Sheet Metal said he got a call from several schools experiencing water problems.

Barclay said because of heavy rainfall, the school's rain gutters are deteriorating resulting in water falling on the students and teachers.

Barclay said there are three schools affected. Those schools are Hancock Elementary School, Dr. Carrie D. Robinson Littleton Elementary School and Trafalgar Middle School. They called in to get the problem fixed.

“Having to move so quickly along the walkways can potentially create a safety issue as well as over time if the concrete eroded we could have trip hazards and other issues associated with that," Barclay said.

