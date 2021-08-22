Watch
A poker tournament raises money to help veterans

Lauryn Moss
Invest in America's Veterans Foundation-Florida hosts poker tournament
Posted at 5:50 PM, Aug 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-22 17:50:32-04

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The sounds of poker chips clicking and cards shuffling filled the private room at CB2 in Fort Myers, but it wasn't your average poker tournament. This poker tournament was all about raising money for veterans.

"If they give their life for the United States, then we should give them something for their services," Denise Wood, Event Planner for Invest in America's Veterans Foundation-Florida, said.

Invest in America's Veterans Foundation-Florida teamed up with House of Cards and Games to throw a poker tournament.

The organization offers benefits, education and career counseling for veterans.

"They help them through everything they are entitled to, from the government, then we try to fill in the blanks with other organizations," Wood said.

IAVF's president, Taz Gehling, hoped the event would spread the word about IAVF. He wants other veterans to know they have help.

“The other part is to let people know in the communities that we are here. This is who we are. This is what we do," he said.

Steven Martin, co-owner of HOCG, knew how important it was to give back. He services numerous charity events.

"If we can help out and do our part and give a little bit back to the community, why not," Martin said.

To support IAVF's mission, click here.

