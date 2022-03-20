A pair of Mariner High School wrestlers reminisce on family legacy

CAPE CORAL, FLA. — The Minto family name has become a dynasty over at Mariner High School.

For the last 11 years, they’ve been able to win state title after the state title.

And as Christopher Minto heads into his senior year, he hopes to put the Minto family name into stone.

“Yeah it’s been an honor to follow in my brothers footsteps," said Christopher. "Basil was a two time state placeholder and Christian was a two-time state champ. Just trying to put my own stamp on it.“

After claiming a national championship, Christian was glad to put the Minto family name on the map, at a national level.

“It feels good to do it in our community," said Christian. "I don’t think it’s ever been done before. to do it in Southwest Florida, and do it at a national level.“

Christopher will have one more year to tie his brothers three-time state title record.

