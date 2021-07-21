A North Port woman creates a fitness class that doesn't hurt your joints

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — Doctors recommend a total of 150 minutes of exercise each week, according to CDC, but many struggle with joint pain that limits their physical activity.

Laurentz Cascante created Boogie Chair to keep people moving without hurting their joints.

“Some people cannot stand for long periods of time. Some cannot dance for an entire hour and people actually that come to my class have had surgeries,” she said.

Boogie Chair is an hour of cardio, mainly in a chair.

Cascante said the classes improve your cardiovascular health and build muscle.

Susan Trostad joined the class when it first started. It was a way for her to get more exercise.

“I needed more strength training,” she said. “I just needed something to, you know, increase my stamina.”

Trostad was diagnosed with cancer three years ago, she continued to go to Boogie chair, only missing a few and she feels it helped her stay moving.

She comes every class and jams out to the music.

“I just love the music, you know, ’70s and 80’s music, which was back in the day and I love it,” Trostad said.

Trostad says the fun music continues to keep her motivated and that’s Cascante’s goal.

“My motto is to keep moving no matter where you are,” she said.

You can join Cascante on Tuesday and Thursday at the Englewood Sports Complex. The class starts at 9:00 a.m. She also offers the class on Wednesday at the Centennial Park and Recreation Center in Port Charlotte. That class begins at 10:30 a.m.

