A national group is pushing for an abortion ban in Naples, but they are getting pushed right back.

NAPLES, Fla. — Some people in Naples, are asking the city commission to create a local abortion ban. The idea was sparked by a group called sanctuary cities for the unborn, which started in Texas and made its way to 35 other cities across the country.

Some Southwest Florida residents created a petition to get that group to come here. I spoke with the founder of the movement Mark Dickson.. To find out what their plans are.

"We're talking about the passing of an ordinance outlawing abortions. Now the big different here, an ordinance and a resolution, a resolution is just a statement. It has no teeth, it doesn't do anything,” he said. “We're not talking about passing a resolution we are talking about passing an ordinance. An ordinance is a law, an ordinance actually has the ability, penalties are put in place. There are consequences."

Supporters of the abortion ban will rally outside of Naples City Hall on Wednesday, August 18 at 8:00 A.M. Dickson says they are just one vote away from getting this topic on the city councils' agenda and they will come back until they succeed. But it may not be that easy.

Seventeen other local groups in collier county, came together to form a coalition to stop the ban. Including Not in Naples, Collier Freedom, Collier Now, SWFL Justice 4 all and Planned Parenthood. They are generating a counter-petition to keep the topic off the agenda.

"It was opposed by a vote of four to three twice and we are very appreciative of the board for doing that, but we want them to keep doing that,” she said. “And we want them to know that it's not just democrats, it's republicans, NPA, whatever your political affiliation is. We have representation of that so far of all political groups ages 18 to 96"