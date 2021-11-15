A Naples yoga event helps raise money for the Cancer Alliance of Naples

NAPLES, Fla. — The 8th annual YogaCAN in Naples kicking off Sunday at Baker Park.

The event brought the local community together and raised money for the Cancer Alliance of Naples.

An idea started eight years ago to help support Jane Waltzer’s family and friends as she battled breast cancer.

After her passing, that event’s legacy continued.

“That is how it started eight years ago in a tiny parking lot with maybe 20 to 30 people and now we got over 250 people," Meli Neubek, the Co-Chair of YogaCAN, said.

Last year, YogaCAN was hosted virtual, but this year, folks could bring their yoga mats to Baker Park and raise money for CAN, an organization that helps support cancer survivors and families.

CAN helps pay for their homes, buy their food and give them gas money for treatment. All to relieve the burden from the patient and family

“For people to come in, participate, support our organization because they know that people going through a very tough time locally are being helped by Cancer Alliance of Naples," Neftali Feliciano, the Chief Executive Officer of Cancer Alliance of Naples, said.

If you weren't able to attend, you can donate by clicking here.

