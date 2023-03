DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. — The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office arrested a man for drug possession after conducting a traffic stop.

An Officer conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Hillsborough Avenue and Oak Street.

Upon further investigation, the Officer arrested Jim Danford for possession of drugs.

Danford was charged with trafficking in Amphetamines, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and possession of a firearm while committing a felony.