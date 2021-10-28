A local woman wants a new light pole in her neighborhood

ALVA, Fla. — A local woman is left in the dark. She is begging for a new light pole in her neighborhood after a construction accident left her without a light pole in her cul-de-sac.

“I told my husband I said oh my gosh he just backed into the power pole. The power pole was like that and it went down. He got out looked at it. He looked at his truck like oh, oh well and then proceeded to back up again and go wherever in order to pour his concrete," Suzi Hosfeld said.

Hosfeld has been living without that light since late August.

“When it gets dark here it is just black here. It’s crazy that we can’t have a simple street light that was here and has been here for years," Hosfeld said.

She and her husband often take their dogs for a walk in the middle of the night, but its pitch black. She just wants the light pole to be fixed.

“All I am asking for is light just light. I need someone to just come out here and put it up where it came down," Hosfeld said.

She said she contacted the construction company. They simply threw the light pole in the garbage, which created a potentially new hazard.

“To make sure the ground here is safe," Hosfeld said. “What if the lawn guy comes out with the weed eater and hits a live wire.”

She said Florida Power and Light hasn't been helpful either.

“I called the construction people, D.R. Horton. I called Florida Power and Light. Nobody was claiming responsibility. No one owned the power pole," she said.

Hosfeld said FPL owns the other light pole's in her gated community. All she wants is to enjoy her early morning walks.

“We are up early. My husband has cancer, so sometimes he can’t sleep because of the radiation, so we are up at 4 or 5 in the morning. It’s pitch black here," she said.

She is in the pitch black for now. She hopes a new light pole will be installed soon.