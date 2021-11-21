A local garage sale for people in need

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A local woman hosting a free garage sale for people who are in need.

The garage sale included items like diapers, canned food, shoes and loads of clothes.

It’s all a part of a Facebook community called Free Stop N Shop. Folks in the community donate their clothes and other items to help put together the garage sale.

“Everything is donated through the community. We have been very blessed with our community and our donations," Vanessa Holston of Free Stop N Shop said.

Free Stop N Shop is looking to donate to families for Christmas. You can also schedule free pictures with Santa on their Facebook page.

To donate and support their mission, click here.

