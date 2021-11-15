A local faith-based group hosting a Thanksgiving food drive

NAPLES, Fla. — The Temple Shalom community hosted a food drive to help their neighbors in Southwest Florida.

With increasing food prices, more families are relying on food banks for help.

“We are still in a time where there is still a great need with respect to food insecurity in Southwest Florida. We benefit with the support like Temple Shalom that are willing to spend time and energy to help feed hungry people," Greg Clancy, the Major Gifts Officer for Harry Chapin Food Bank, said.

The volunteers from Temple Shalom packed boxes and collected donations to send to the food bank. To help the nearly 41,000 children and 124,000 seniors that are going hungry right here in Southwest Florida.

“We don’t necessarily know who will be benefitted, but we do know we are helping," Ken Goldstein, a member of the Tikkun Olam volunteers, said.

The Tikkun Olam volunteers wanted to gather to help with their mission of repairing the world.

“Repair the world by helping out like we are today. Working with Harry Chapin, donating food and helping people who that really have a serious issue in Southwest Florida," Goldstein said.

An issue in Southwest Florida that has gotten worse because of the pandemic, but even in better times, food insecurity is a reality for many.

“The interesting thing is even during the best of times where employment levels were really high that is that unemployment levels were very low. There was still an incidence of food insecurity in Southwest Florida of about 14 percent. That was during the best of times," Clancy said.

Harry Chaplin relies on groups like Tikkun Olam to supply food for their pantries.

“We rely on the goodwill of people in the community and we have never been disappointed," Clancy said.

The volunteers didn't disappoint. They filled 38 boxes that will help fill food pantries in Lee and Collier County. They also raised $1,800. That alone could feed 360 families in the community.

To donate, click here.