A local biker group helping families in need this holiday season

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — A local biker group is coming together to help families in need this holiday.

The idea came about after a close friend of the group, Travis Livingston, lost his 20-month-old son, Gage. He drowned while Livingston was in Afghanistan.

"He was in Afghanistan. He came off the plane and called the hospital immediately. They said unfortunately, you are a little too late," Jackie Palmer, an Eagle Rider, said.

After learning that Gage passed away, the Fraternal Order of Eagles #3938 knew they had to do something. They honored Gage by creating Gage's Christmas Wish for Hope.

"To honor Gage and to help our community. As a whole, we took it to heart and ran with it," Rachel Abrom, an Eagle Rider, said.

The idea was that Christmas was Livingston's favorite time of the year, so they collected money and helped others last year.

"This is kind of a quiet way we can go ahead and help them," Abrom said.

The Eagle Riders collected toys for families in need to help fill their kid's wish lists.

"We bring the kids in. They sit at a table. They get to sit on Santa's lap. They get to have a conversation with him. They are given little gift bags," Abrom said.

The kids were unaware that gifts were being pilled in their parent's cars so that they could have a Christmas full of gifts.

"The dinner, the toys, the wrapping paper and tape and everything they will need to make their Christmas complete," Abrom said.

They are doing it again this year.

The local riding group has already raised over $2,100 to help 10 families make 27 kids' Christmas dreams come true.

"People helping people," Palmer said.

That's the group's motto, which is what they will do on December 19th when they pass gifts out to 10 families.