A local barbershop providing free haircuts to student

ESTERO, Fla. — A nice haircut always makes us feel better.

The owner of Twincutz, Sean Casey, knows how important having that fresh new cut before school is.

“I remember when I was going to school, I spent tons of time in the mirror trying to look my best for the first day,” he said.

He opened the doors of his barbershop Sunday so that kids could get a free haircut before their first day.

“Kids get that good confidence boost first day of school and it makes them perform better throughout the school year,” Casey said.

Casey said it wasn’t all about the haircuts. He also wants to give back to the community.

He understood back-to-school time can be hard financially. He hoped that the free haircuts would lessen that burden.

Gretchen Morrisroe, a parent of two, stopped by to get her kids hair cut. For her son, it was a big day. He was chopping off a lot of hair.

She said she let him grow it out because of COVID, but he had to get it cut before the first day of school.

“He was hesitant about it and then he accepted it and he was like yeah, I want to look good,” she said.

He was uncertain at first, but he left the barbershop with a smile on his face.

